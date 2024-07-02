SZA's headline set at Glastonbury didn't quite go as planned

SZA's recent cryptic post hints at her headline set at Glastonbury on Friday which didn't quite go as planned.

Despite being one of the most streamed artists worldwide, SZA reportedly drew 'smallest audience' in the Festival history.

The singer's performance was marred by technical issues with her microphone, which drew criticism from disappointed fans.

However on Monday, SZA seemingly reflected on her Glastonbury performance in a cryptic post.

"The bravery required to be alive in public is remarkable. S/o everybody doing that s***," she wrote on X.

Did SZA address Glastonbury setback in cryptic message?

Despite the setbacks, during her set, SZA delivered some of her popular tracks like F2F and Kiss Me More on the Pyramid Stage.

Taking to Instagram following her performance, SZA expressed her nerves but determination.

SZA reflects on her Glastonbury headline set

"Tonight I faced my fears . Tonight my entire team made the impossible possible !!" she wrote.

Expressing gratitude for her entire team, SZA added, " Thank you from the bottom of my heart for dreaming w me Glastonbury 2024 down."