Shania Twain set for Chepstow debut following Glastonbury success

Shania Twain is ready for her next show after electrifying performance at Glastonbury.

On Sunday, Twain stole the show during Glastonbury Festival legends slot.

Twain delighted fans with her iconic hits like That Don't Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

Now the singer is gearing up for her her show at Chepstow Racecourse this Friday, marking Twain's first-ever performance in Wales.

BBC reported that the gates at Chepstow Racecourse will swing open at 4:00 PM BST, kicking off with British singer Rag'n'Bone Man as the warm-up act at 5:00 PM BST.

Twain herself will take the stage shortly thereafter, treating the audience to a blend of her classic hits and possibly teasing some new tunes.

Following Twain's show, the spotlight will shift to another music legend, Sir Tom Jones, who is scheduled to perform at Chepstow Racecourse the following day.