 
Geo News

Shania Twain set for Chepstow debut following Glastonbury success

Shania Twain stole the show during Glastonbury Festival legends slot on Sunday

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

Shania Twain set for Chepstow debut following Glastonbury success
Shania Twain set for Chepstow debut following Glastonbury success

Shania Twain is ready for her next show after electrifying performance at Glastonbury.

On Sunday, Twain stole the show during Glastonbury Festival legends slot.

Twain delighted fans with her iconic hits like That Don't Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

Now the singer is gearing up for her her show at Chepstow Racecourse this Friday, marking Twain's first-ever performance in Wales.

BBC reported that the gates at Chepstow Racecourse will swing open at 4:00 PM BST, kicking off with British singer Rag'n'Bone Man as the warm-up act at 5:00 PM BST.

Twain herself will take the stage shortly thereafter, treating the audience to a blend of her classic hits and possibly teasing some new tunes.

Following Twain's show, the spotlight will shift to another music legend, Sir Tom Jones, who is scheduled to perform at Chepstow Racecourse the following day.

Did SZA address Glastonbury setback in cryptic message?
Did SZA address Glastonbury setback in cryptic message?
Cardi B steals the show with her feathered songbird dress
Cardi B steals the show with her feathered songbird dress
Irish PM over the moon on 'Wednesday 2' shoot in his country
Irish PM over the moon on 'Wednesday 2' shoot in his country
Kylie Jenner enjoys sweet treats with her daughter
Kylie Jenner enjoys sweet treats with her daughter
Shah Rukh Khan to add another big award to his long collection
Shah Rukh Khan to add another big award to his long collection
David Beckham ‘nervous' as daughter Harper about to become teenager
David Beckham ‘nervous' as daughter Harper about to become teenager
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's personal wealth unveiled after death
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's personal wealth unveiled after death
'The Bear' s3 strong viewership amid poor reviews speaks volumes
'The Bear' s3 strong viewership amid poor reviews speaks volumes