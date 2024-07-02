 
Geo News

'Moana' star Dwayne Johnson makes little girl day with sweet gesture

Dwayne Johnson posts a sweet wish to a sick girl in his 'Moana's Maui avatar

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

Moana star Dwayne Johnson makes little girl day with sweet gesture
'Moana' star Dwayne Johnson makes little girl day with sweet gesture

Dwayne Johnson is known for making sweet gestures for his fans, and his latest one comes after he sings a song for a 4-year-old girl, Lily Guerrero, who is in home hospice care and also a Moana fan.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar explains he was approached by the Make-A-Wish Foundation as they made an urgent request to sing Disney's film song You're Welcome to Her.

"This rush wish is that Lily is on home hospice now, and she watches Moana every day, all day, her dad said. Her wish is to have Dwayne Johnson sing 'You're Welcome' to her and have it recorded so she can listen to it over and over and over and over," the 52-year-old said.

Moana star Dwayne Johnson makes little girl day with sweet gesture

He continued, "Of course, Mom and Dad have asked that I share this wish on social media to share Lily's spirit and strength and her mana, and of course we take that energy and we send it right back to Lily."

After singing the track in his on-screen character Maui, Dwayne said, "Thank you so much for allowing me the privilege to make your Make-a-Wish come true, me singing 'You're Welcome' in a few keys I'm quite sure don't exist," adding, "I hope you enjoyed it. And, Lily, you're so special." 

Shania Twain set for Chepstow debut following Glastonbury success
Shania Twain set for Chepstow debut following Glastonbury success
Pink saddens fans with health update: 'I am so sorry'
Pink saddens fans with health update: 'I am so sorry'
David Beckham's mom frustrated at Pier Morgan's 'mean' remarks
David Beckham's mom frustrated at Pier Morgan's 'mean' remarks
'Horizon' success would boost Kevin Costner 'ego'
'Horizon' success would boost Kevin Costner 'ego'
Did SZA address Glastonbury setback in cryptic message?
Did SZA address Glastonbury setback in cryptic message?
Cardi B steals the show with her feathered songbird dress
Cardi B steals the show with her feathered songbird dress
Irish PM over the moon on 'Wednesday 2' shoot in his country
Irish PM over the moon on 'Wednesday 2' shoot in his country
Kylie Jenner enjoys sweet treats with her daughter
Kylie Jenner enjoys sweet treats with her daughter