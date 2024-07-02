'Moana' star Dwayne Johnson makes little girl day with sweet gesture

Dwayne Johnson is known for making sweet gestures for his fans, and his latest one comes after he sings a song for a 4-year-old girl, Lily Guerrero, who is in home hospice care and also a Moana fan.



Taking to Instagram, the superstar explains he was approached by the Make-A-Wish Foundation as they made an urgent request to sing Disney's film song You're Welcome to Her.

"This rush wish is that Lily is on home hospice now, and she watches Moana every day, all day, her dad said. Her wish is to have Dwayne Johnson sing 'You're Welcome' to her and have it recorded so she can listen to it over and over and over and over," the 52-year-old said.

He continued, "Of course, Mom and Dad have asked that I share this wish on social media to share Lily's spirit and strength and her mana, and of course we take that energy and we send it right back to Lily."

After singing the track in his on-screen character Maui, Dwayne said, "Thank you so much for allowing me the privilege to make your Make-a-Wish come true, me singing 'You're Welcome' in a few keys I'm quite sure don't exist," adding, "I hope you enjoyed it. And, Lily, you're so special."