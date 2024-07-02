 
Exodus of judges from 'American Idol' after Katy Perry exit?

Luke Bryan hints at a major change at the judge's panel after Katy Perry's exit

July 02, 2024

After Katy Perry left American Idol, another judge, Luke Bryan, hinted that he and his co-judge, Lionel Richie, might also leave the reality show.

During an interview with Billboard, the Buy Dirt singer said, "It's been interesting," adding, "It's been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and [host] Ryan [Seacrest]."

He continued, "We currently haven't heard what the story is on who's coming back and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

But if the pair stays, Bryan may choose Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor, and Pink as the new judges of the show. 

"I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," he reveals.

However, Pink previously told ET about the gig, saying, "I don't like hurting people's feelings... I like my day job."

