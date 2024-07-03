 
Kevin Bacon recalls working with Eddie Murphy in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Kevin Bacon says Eddie Murphy is 'one of our greatest movie stars ever'

July 03, 2024

Kevin Bacon has shared his working experience with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

In his latest interview with People magazine, the 65-year-old actor sang praises of his co-star, saying Eddie is “one of our greatest movie stars ever.”

“It’s a bucket list thing to work with him,” the Tremors star shared. “Our paths never crossed in the '80s. We never worked together.”

“I don't remember even having met him — I'm sure we probably did, but I don't remember,” continued Kevin.

Recalling his time with Eddie on the action-comedy set, Kevin revealed, “Eddie is somebody who is a very relaxed and loose and present actor.”

“He comes in and famously does a lot of improvising,” dished the star. “When he improvises, there's improvisation where you can really feel that the improviser is trying to go for a laugh.”

“I never saw him trying to be funny either on camera or off camera, and he's still hilarious,” stated Kevin.

The Footloose actor further said, “To the point where sometimes I was about to lose it just because he would look at me.”

For those unversed, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has been released on Netflix.

