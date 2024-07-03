Kevin Bacon recalls working with Eddie Murphy in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Kevin Bacon has shared his working experience with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

In his latest interview with People magazine, the 65-year-old actor sang praises of his co-star, saying Eddie is “one of our greatest movie stars ever.”

“It’s a bucket list thing to work with him,” the Tremors star shared. “Our paths never crossed in the '80s. We never worked together.”

“I don't remember even having met him — I'm sure we probably did, but I don't remember,” continued Kevin.

Recalling his time with Eddie on the action-comedy set, Kevin revealed, “Eddie is somebody who is a very relaxed and loose and present actor.”

“He comes in and famously does a lot of improvising,” dished the star. “When he improvises, there's improvisation where you can really feel that the improviser is trying to go for a laugh.”

“I never saw him trying to be funny either on camera or off camera, and he's still hilarious,” stated Kevin.

The Footloose actor further said, “To the point where sometimes I was about to lose it just because he would look at me.”

For those unversed, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has been released on Netflix.