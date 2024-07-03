Zac Efron compares Joey King's physical comedy skills To Matthew Perry's

Zac Efron has just shed some light into the physical comedy skills of Joey King and even compared him to Friends star Matthew Perry.

The conversation arose during Efron's interview with Entertainment Weekly and told them how he was impressed by Joey King's physical comedy skills on the set of A Family Affair.

While discussing their new Netflix comedy movie, Zac revealed that Joey performed a bit of physical comedy that he found hilarious.

The actor was quoted telling the outlet, "Her stunt — when you walk in the room when Nicole [Kidman] and I are hooking u — it's one of the funniest things ever. I think that was one of the most brilliant physical comedy bits I've seen in a long time. That was very funny. Matthew Perry-esque. It was genius."

"Oh, that's so nice of you," Joey tells Zac about his praise. "Oh gosh."

It is pertinent to mention that the scene that Zac is referring to is when Chris and Brooke first get together after getting a bit tipsy and not locking the bedroom door.

At that moment, in total shock, she chokes on a grape and then hits her head on the doorframe while trying to run out of the room, knocking herself out and falling to the ground.

Furthermore, Efron recently shared the behind-the-scenes clip of Joey performing that physical comedy on Instagram which let all of them cracking up and appreciating Joey’s talent before signing off.