Foreign country opens door for Kevin Spacey after assault charges

After Hollywood shunned Kevin Spacey after his sexual assault allegations, Italy has come forward to honour him with a Lifetime Achievement award.



The event will be held at Taormina, a historic town in Southern Sicily, and the special gala will be organized with the backing of the Italian Senate and the state of Sicily.

Besides receiving the award, the House of the Cards star will also show his acting chops at Taormina’s Theatre.

“Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument in film and theatre history, who unquestionably deserves the chance to get his career back,” award organizers Michel Curatolo and Marco Fallanca said.

It’s not the first time Italy has bestowed such an honour to Kevin, who faced multiple sexual assault cases and was not guilty in U.K. and U.S. courts, although he was still facing a civil trial next year.

In 2022, the Oscar winner was in the European country at the invitation of the National Museum of Cinema in Turin for two reasons.

First to give a masterclass, and the second was to hail his comeback in movies after he appeared in the Italian movie The Man Who Drew God.