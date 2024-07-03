How Taylor Swift made summer memorable' with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift wanted to have 'memorable' a time with Travis Kelce before he gets busy again

Taylor Swift wanted to have a memorable time with her beau Travis Kelce before his schedule gets “crazy” again.

Thus the NFL hunk’s goofy cameo at Swift’s Eras Tour show in London.

According to a source, “The appearance was planned.”

This comes as Kelce revealed on the last episode of his podcast New Heights that it was his idea that he should make a cameo at one of the Style hitmaker’s shows.

For his cameo, Travis, wore a suit and a top hat and appeared on stage carrying his lover. He was also present for her I Can Do It With a Broken Heart outfit change and powdered her face.

The Super Bowl winner then showed some dance moves inspired by the movie Dumb and Dumber and left the stage.

“It was a special moment to mark their relationship milestone,” the tipster remarked to Us Weekly, noting that July 8 will mark a year since Kelce attended Swift’s show in Kansas City and tried to give her a friendship bracelet he made with his number on it.

The couple later went out and made their relationship public in September when Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs player’s match alongside his mother Donna Kelce.