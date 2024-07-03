Jennifer Tilly takes a playful dig at 'RHOBH' being 'scarier than Chucky'

Jennifer Tilly just compared appearing on a reality TV show to a horror movie.

The 65-year-old actress has always dominated the big screens facing off against the infamous serial-killer doll Chucky in the Child's Play franchise.

However, the Oscar nominated star admits that nothing can be compared to battling against a reality star as she referenced her appearance in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In her latest appearance on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast, Tilly, who is also a professional poker player,. opened up about her experience of Real Housewives.

"Oh my God, it's insane,” she exclaimed, admitting the horrors that she faces in being a part of that reality show.

"It's, like, scarier than Chucky. I'll tell you that," said the actress who recently made her appearance in the Chucky series, airing on Syfy and USA Network.

"I'm not a Housewife. I'm a Friend, though, which is a lot easier," she stated, continuing, "You just dip in and out. You try to avoid, like, flying shrapnel. And you know, if drinks are thrown, I have good reflexes."