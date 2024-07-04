 
Geo News

'Horizon' star Michael Rooker backs Kevin Costner film amid poor start

Kevin Costner's film 'Horizon: An American Saga' did not meet expectations at the box office

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Kevin Costners film Horizon: An American Saga did not meet expectations at the box office
Kevin Costner's film 'Horizon: An American Saga' did not meet expectations at the box office

Kevin Costner's recent film Horizon: An American Saga had a slow start at the box office.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the film earned 11 million dollars during its opening weekend.

Despite the film's modest debut, the cast and crew are steadfast in their commitment to the project's grand vision.

In an interview with TMZ, Michael Rooker, who played the role of Sgt. Major Thomas Riordan in the film, defended the film.

The Out-Laws actor said, "It’s real cinema, folks. Be prepared. We ain’t used to that s---"

"We’re used to 90-minute movies. Everything is 90 minutes. Give me a break. Get over that s---. Let’s watch a movie that actually tells a story where you learn about the people and grow to like them or hate them. It’s not all fast and cut, cut cut," Rooker added.

He expressed disappointment with shorter, faster-paced media like TikTok.

"They got to get over that crap. They got to learn how to watch real cinema, please," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star added.

Jennifer Lopez adds fuel to Ben Affleck split buzz without wedding ring
Jennifer Lopez adds fuel to Ben Affleck split buzz without wedding ring
Jennifer Tilly takes a playful dig at 'RHOBH' being 'scarier than Chucky'
Jennifer Tilly takes a playful dig at 'RHOBH' being 'scarier than Chucky'
Gwen Stefani celebrates Blake Shelton wedding anniversary: See pics
Gwen Stefani celebrates Blake Shelton wedding anniversary: See pics
Marvel says 'no' to Emma Corrin on personal request
Marvel says 'no' to Emma Corrin on personal request
Zac Efron compares Joey King's physical comedy skills To Matthew Perry's
Zac Efron compares Joey King's physical comedy skills To Matthew Perry's
Another celebrity becomes suspect in Matthew Perry drug supply case
Another celebrity becomes suspect in Matthew Perry drug supply case
Eminem blasts all-time greatest rappers ranking in 'Tobey'
Eminem blasts all-time greatest rappers ranking in 'Tobey'
Gilmore Girls star Keiko Agena talks lovelorn heartsickness of Lane, Dave
Gilmore Girls star Keiko Agena talks lovelorn heartsickness of Lane, Dave