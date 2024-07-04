'Horizon' star Michael Rooker backs Kevin Costner film amid poor start

Kevin Costner's film 'Horizon: An American Saga' did not meet expectations at the box office

Kevin Costner's recent film Horizon: An American Saga had a slow start at the box office.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the film earned 11 million dollars during its opening weekend.

Despite the film's modest debut, the cast and crew are steadfast in their commitment to the project's grand vision.

In an interview with TMZ, Michael Rooker, who played the role of Sgt. Major Thomas Riordan in the film, defended the film.

The Out-Laws actor said, "It’s real cinema, folks. Be prepared. We ain’t used to that s---"

"We’re used to 90-minute movies. Everything is 90 minutes. Give me a break. Get over that s---. Let’s watch a movie that actually tells a story where you learn about the people and grow to like them or hate them. It’s not all fast and cut, cut cut," Rooker added.

He expressed disappointment with shorter, faster-paced media like TikTok.

"They got to get over that crap. They got to learn how to watch real cinema, please," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star added.