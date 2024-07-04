Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce terrified of dropping ‘baby' girlfriend during dance

Taylor Swift boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has unveiled real thoughts as he carried the singer during her Wembley concert.

The sportsman, who participated with Swift for a small dance performance during the London show, revealed he was terrified of dropping his girlfriend.

Speaking on the episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis reveals: “The one thing I told myself is, do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch. The golden rule was do not drop Taylor, get her to the couch safely.”

This comes as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance is taking a serious turn after her Eras tour, it is revealed.

The singing sensation and her sportsman boyfriend are deeply enjoying each other’s company and like spending fun-filled time with each other.

An insider tells PEOPLE: “They really are very, very happy together.”

“They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them,” they add.

“They have so much fun together, and it just works,” the source says.

“It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”