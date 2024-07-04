Jennifer Garner worried about Ben Affleck sobriety amid divorce rumors





Jennifer Garner feels concerned about Ben Affleck well-being and sobriety amid divorce rumors: Report

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors are being reported on social media, however, Jennifer Garner has refused to comment on the alleged divorce rumors.

It is pertinent to mention that, according to Life & Style, while Garner may be staying silent, she has been a big source of support for Affleck as the actress still feels a sense of responsibility for her ex-husband.

As per the reports other people close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time as well because Affleck is reportedly in a bad place and has been isolating himself while Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it.

With that at the forefront other fears have also been coming to light and they involve Ben’s sobriety during his alleged divorce from Lopez. The actor has been open about his struggles in the past, admitting drinking and gambling factored into his divorce from Garner.

Moreover, it has been reported that Garner has been very supportive of Affleck’s attempts to stay sober, even despite their divorce. Many a times she has also been seen driving Affleck to rehab.

According to Page six, there have been reports that Garner is hopeful Affleck and Lopez will work things out. She may even be supporting a reconciliation.

A source claimed to Page Six made this admission in particular and said, “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

To faciliate that Garner has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again.