Is Marvel's 'What If...?' coming to an end?

Marvel's 'What If...?' to end with season 3

Marvel’s animated series What If…? is ending with its third season.

As per the Entertainment Weekly, it will be the final installment in the series that gave us Jeffrey Wright’s Uatu the Watcher and Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter.



The animated superhero series doesn’t have a release date yet.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Marvel’s new official podcast, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, narrated the upcoming season as the completion of a trilogy.

He also teased that it will go beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse.

The series, which kicked off back in August of 2021, is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name.

It explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) occurred differently.

The season one episodes of the What If…? animated series include Hayley Atwell becoming the first Avenger, replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America; T’Challa replacing Peter Quill as Star-Lord; Doctor Strange becoming a bad guy.

Season 2 of the show saw Nebula as a member of the Nova Corps; Peter Quill attacking the Avengers; Happy Hogan becoming a Hulk and saving Christmas; Iron Man crashing landing on Sakaar.

Moreover, it featured Captain Carter battling the Hydra Stomper; a new Marvel character, Kahhori, gets powers from the Tesseract; Hela finding the Ten Rings; 1602 version of the Avengers, and Captain Carter becoming the most powerful Marvel character of all time.