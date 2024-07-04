Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds don Hanboks for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Hugh, Ryan don Hanboks for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds promoted their upcoming movie Deadpool and Wolverine in Seoul, South Korea, in traditional Hanboks.

This visit marked Jackman’s sixth visit to South Korea, while Reynolds last visited in 2018 to promote Deadpool 2.

Interestingly, Jackman wore a yellow Hanbok while Reynolds donned a red version of the garment over his everyday outfit.

It is pertinent to mention that the film's producer and writer Levy also changed his usual outfit for the formal wear, which is usually worn during festivals and celebrations.

In regards to this, both of the co-stars took the opportunity to watch a game of baseball while they visited Seoul.

Furthermore, Reynolds shared a number of photos with his colleagues as they took in the action.

He captioned his post with the words, “Wasn’t expecting to end up at this beautiful ballpark watching a baseball game in Seoul, Korea tonight. But that’s what happened. No take-backs.”

Noticeably, Hugh and Ryan have been friends for a long time and they often exchange jokes. Their friendship began more than a decade ago during Ryan's marriage to his first wife Scarlett Johansson, which lasted from 2008 until 2011.



In regards to the release of the movie, Deadpool & Wolverine is coming in theatres on July 26 and the audience will get to see the two superheroes joining forces in an action-packed spectacular.



