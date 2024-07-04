'Deadpool & Wolverine' makers receive upsetting news ahead of film release

'Deadpool & Wolverine' makers receive upsetting news ahead of release

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is tracking lower than previously expected on the box office, a new report has suggested.

It was earlier estimated that the superhero movie would open to $200 million or maybe even more.

However, new reports suggest that the film would get a $160 million-$165 million opening. Some estimates have also said that it would as high as $175 million or maybe more.

The week Deadpool & Wolverine also sees a bit of competition as a lot of hardcore fans will be at Comic-Con, and it’s also the start of the Summer Olympics.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie stars Reynolds and Jackman in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film also features Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

The third installation of the movie will feature Wade Wilson, who will reunite with his friends to celebrate his birthday before being pulled through a time door by the Time Variance Authority.

He's met there by Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox, who has a secretive mission for him, giving him a chance to be a hero among heroes.



Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to release in cinemas globally on July 26, 2024.