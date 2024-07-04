Kids make Paris Hilton over the moon: 'My heart feels full'

Paris Hilton is a proud mother of two, and her closeness to her children is seen in a video she recently posted on social media.



On Instagram, the socialite was on a flight with his son Phoenix Barron as the mother-son duo spent quality time.

"In flight kisses with Baby P on #SlivAir," she captioned." My heart feels so full! Never dreamed I could feel so happy and at peace."

Pheonix's cuteness, meanwhile, knows no bounds, as her mom earlier shared the toddler clip from her photoshoot in which he was sweetly trying to walk.

"Baby P is free and ready to #Sliv #ImFree #InfiniteIcon," the 43-year-old captioned as her 17-month-old was in a bear-printed shirt. I'm Free."

Her other child, a five-month-old girl, has a unique name: London, and Paris explained why she chose that.

"I chose London as her name because it's one of my favorite cities in the world. And ever since I was a little girl, I just always dreamed of having a little daughter named London."

"I think it also sounds so cute together, Paris and London, and it's just such a beautiful and unique name," she noted.