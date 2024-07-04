 
Geo News

Kids make Paris Hilton over the moon: 'My heart feels full'

Paris Hilton shares sweet video with son on a flight on social media

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Kids make Paris Hilton over the moon: My heart feels full
Kids make Paris Hilton over the moon: 'My heart feels full'

Paris Hilton is a proud mother of two, and her closeness to her children is seen in a video she recently posted on social media.

On Instagram, the socialite was on a flight with his son Phoenix Barron as the mother-son duo spent quality time.

"In flight kisses with Baby P on #SlivAir," she captioned." My heart feels so full! Never dreamed I could feel so happy and at peace."

Kids make Paris Hilton over the moon: My heart feels full

Pheonix's cuteness, meanwhile, knows no bounds, as her mom earlier shared the toddler clip from her photoshoot in which he was sweetly trying to walk.

"Baby P is free and ready to #Sliv #ImFree #InfiniteIcon," the 43-year-old captioned as her 17-month-old was in a bear-printed shirt. I'm Free."

Kids make Paris Hilton over the moon: My heart feels full

Her other child, a five-month-old girl, has a unique name: London, and Paris explained why she chose that. 

"I chose London as her name because it's one of my favorite cities in the world. And ever since I was a little girl, I just always dreamed of having a little daughter named London."

"I think it also sounds so cute together, Paris and London, and it's just such a beautiful and unique name," she noted.

Emma D'Arcy faces 'hell of arc' in 'House of the Dragon' s2
Emma D'Arcy faces 'hell of arc' in 'House of the Dragon' s2
Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds don Hanboks for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds don Hanboks for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Kourtney Kardashian rocks out to Travis Barker's performance with Blink-182
Kourtney Kardashian rocks out to Travis Barker's performance with Blink-182
Kelly Osbourne confesses early career regret: 'It was bad'
Kelly Osbourne confesses early career regret: 'It was bad'
Prime Video swings an axe on 'Outer Range' after season 2
Prime Video swings an axe on 'Outer Range' after season 2
David Beckham recreates iconic look with Victoria despite criticism
David Beckham recreates iconic look with Victoria despite criticism
Khloe Kardashian expresses how she feels 'attacked' with family
Khloe Kardashian expresses how she feels 'attacked' with family
Taylor Swift rocking 'Eras Tour' becomes top destination for celebs
Taylor Swift rocking 'Eras Tour' becomes top destination for celebs