Kylie Jenner likes to freeload despite being a billionaire?

Kylie Jenner might be a billionaire but that doesn’t mean she doesn't like to enjoy free things, says a source.

Recently, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul went to Paris where attended several events and dined out at lavish restaurants too.

“She went to Paris recently, and it looked like she spared no expense. But she actually didn’t have to spend a dime on anything,” the insider close to Kylie told Forbes magazine.

They added, “In fact, she made a profit! She got paid to go to events, show up at trendy restaurants, wear specific pieces of jewelry — she was even paid to wear a certain nail polish. So while it looked like the trip cost her a fortune, she actually made money from it all.”

The tipster also revealed how Kylie is walking into the footsteps of her momager Kris Jenner.

“Kris taught Kylie and all of her daughters that this is big business and they should maximize their profits. They’re all rich for a reason! They’re shrewd and know they have a lot of power. Everything to them is an opportunity to make more money, even a vacation that regular people pay for themselves. It’s a little sickening but, hey, more power to them,” they added.