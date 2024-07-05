Celine Dion preparing secret 'Vegas comeback' amid illness

Celine Dion preparing secret 'Vegas comeback'

Celine Dion, despite suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome, is keen to keep the music playing.



The 56-year-old singer, who made her last appearance at 2024 Grammys, expressed that she is adamant to get back on stage. This is despite her struggles with the rare neurological condition known for causing muscle stiffness and spasms.

Insiders privy to The Sun revealed about Dion's confidential piece of work to orchestrate a Greatest Hits resurrection performance in Las Vegas.

It is being speculated that plans are in place to map out a short run 70-minute-a-night Vegas show, aimed at not overtaxing the cherished chanteuse.

As per the source, the Power Of Love singer has signed off on singing again to audiences in November.

“She has worked incredibly hard to get back to a place where she can sing well and for some period of time,” the source added.

She recently starred in her own documentary I Am: Celine Dion, in which she was extremely candid about her health battles and admitted that she felt embarrassed about the ongoing seizures that she's had since she was diagnosed.