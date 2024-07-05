Killer Mike drops 'Humble Me' track addressing 2024 Grammys Arrest

Killer Mike has addressed his recent arrest at the Grammys in his new single.

On June 30, Mike released his track Humble Me just after speaking about the incident at BET Awards.

In the track, Mike raps about the arrest which occurred on February 4, shortly after he won three Grammy Awards.

He says in the song, "I won at the Grammys for spitting my grammar, did that for Atlanta / Did that for Atlanta, bruh, swept up like a janitor / Got sent to the slammer, bruh."

"Treat me like an animal or some kind of Hannibal, vicious and cannibal The Devil be doing you, right when you doing it, the Devil'll ruin you," he rapped further.

The incident, involving an alleged physical confrontation, was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Following the arrest, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office decided not to pursue criminal charges against the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render.

During his BET Awards speech, Mike reflected on the arrest and expressed his gratitude for the support he received. "Technically, I was not supposed to be here, I was put in handcuffs and marched out of this building. But I want to tell you — look at God, because I’m back, baby. I’m back and I’m living," he said.

Killer Mike 'Humble Me'



