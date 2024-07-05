 
Rebel Wilson delights her fans with major career update

The Deb stars Rebel Wilson and comedian Shane Jacobson

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Actress Rebel Wilson, who has been in the Hollywood for more than two decades, has now announced a new beginning in career.

The 44-year-old actress, who has starred in many comedy films took to Instagram and shared with her followers that her first film as director The Deb is set to debut at Toronto Film Festival.

The Bridesmaids actress expressed her excitement and stated, "'Crikey!' I am beyond emotional and so stoked right now because the movie I've just directed The Deb has been offered the closing night slot at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival!!!'" Rebel said.

She added, “As you guys know I've been working professionally for over 20 years and I would have to say this really is the pinnacle of my career - to be a first time female director and to have this incredible honour is huge.”

According to the Pitch Perfect singer, the movie is a joyous musical comedy which is what she is all about. Besides Rebel, the film also stars comedian Shane Jacobson, Natalie Abbott and Charlotte McInnes. The movie centres on a country school girl getting ready for her debutante ball.

