Travis Kelce leaves a peck as he joins Taylor Swift at Amsterdam's Era show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at he Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires

Travis Kelce made his guest appearance at another of his popstar girlfriend's Eras Tour stop— this time Amsterdam.

Travis and Taylor Swift, both 34, were waving to the crowd as they walked side by side to the venue when the Kansas City Chief's tight end surprised the Cruel Summer songstress with a sweet peck on the forehead.

The crowd at the Johan Cruijff Arena drove into a frenzy over the sweet gesture, with some taking to TikTok with a clip of the two.

“Omg Travis IS there!!” wrote the user who managed to capture the magical moment for Swifties.



Another user took to the platform with the same video with their compund name 'Tayvis' appearing throughout the video.



The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker has been as supportive at 13 of Kelce's Kansas City Chief games this past season, including the team's Super Bowl win, as per People.

Meanwhile, Kelce has attended 10 of her Eras shows worldwide including Kansas City, Buenos Aires, Singapore and France.

For those versed, Kelce even made a cameo in one of Swift's performances as he put on a tux to complement his girlfriend's outfit.