Jennifer Garner's friends concerned for her beau amid Ben Affleck's split

While Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce rumors are being circulated, Jennifer Garner’s friends think that she needs to work on her boundaries.

According to Nerd Stash, although it’s been six years since Garner and Affleck broke up, Garner still has a close bond with her ex-husband.

Reportedly, with Affleck recently facing alleged marital troubles with lopez, both the exes have been hanging out more often.

However, Garner’s loved ones are not very pleased about it. A source said to Nerd Stash, “Some friends feel there should be more boundaries, especially with Ben so vulnerable. They don’t want her ensnared in his problems again.”

It is pertinent to mention that they are particularly concerned as Garner’s current relationship with John Miller is going well and they believe that Garner’s attention on Affleck might disrupt things.

Sources claim, “She has a good life and a great boyfriend. Some friends believe Jen should step back from Ben a bit because it might cause tension in her relationship with John if she doesn’t.”

According to Star Magazine, a second source explained: “That’s one of the reasons why she’s keeping close tabs on him. She’s spending time with him, being a good listener. No one wants to see Ben succumb to his old self-destructive habits.”