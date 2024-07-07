 
Love Island star Amy Hart reveals second baby plans

Amy Hart has spoken about her desire to have a second child with her tech entrepreneur fiancé Sam

July 07, 2024

Former Love Island star Amy Hart has reached out to medical experts as she plans her timeline for a second baby amid plans to marry in September.

The 31-year-old reality star, who rose to fame in season five of the ITV2 dating show, has spoken about her desire to have a second child with her tech entrepreneur fiancé Sam.

Writing on her Instagram Story, Amy asked for advice as she looked to put down some significant dates in her life to ensure everything is right for her wedding and possibly a pregnancy soon afterwards.

The mum-of-one posted a selfie along with the following question: "Attention any nurses/GP's/experts. Have a mirena coil in, wedding sept, honeymoon sept/oct, looking to get pregnant towards the end of the year, when should I have it out?!"

Amy then continued: "Is having it out gonna shift the last few kg's, am I going to get horrendous acne for my wedding. Answers on a postcard plz x".

Since leaving Love Island, Amy has been returning to the show to be a regular guest on Love Island After Sun and also hosts the Love Island podcast.  

