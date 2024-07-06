'House of the Dragon' season two faces ratings problem

Season two of House of the Dragon was ongoing, but the ratings are observed to be in decline compared to season one.



According to Showbiz411, ratings have dipped as the last Sunday episode was down by 10.68% and 27% in the key age demographic.

HBO, meanwhile, defended the ratings, explaining that the series is raking up more viewers on Max and other platforms.

On the other hand, as the story of the show is unfolding Emma D'Arcy said her on-screen Rhaenyra Targaryen is having a "hell of an arc."

"We've just seen her receive the news of the death, the murder of her son. She is stricken with grief," they told Extra Tv.

"It's a hell of an arc. So much changes every episode. It is sort of why I think it is so exciting."

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma revealed that Rhaenyra's advisors currently see her as not headstrong enough and indirectly question her ability to lead.

"As ever, Rhaenyra is sort of surrounded by people who are kind of endlessly critical of her, of her choices, of her sort of war strategy, of her potential ability as a ruler, and I think she spends Series 2 looking kind of left of field for other types of solutions."