Justin Bieber beats Rihanna in battle of high-value artist

The wedding of Ambanis is a big cash cow, and Justin Bieber just raked in reportedly $10 million to perform in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, topping Rihanna, who charged $8 to $9 million at the previous event of the family.



Apart from this, reports say the Asia's wealthiest man handed out his gold-coloured bulletproof Mercedes-Benz to take him from the airport under the protection of armed guards in Range Rovers.

The wedding is set to take place on July 12, and celebrations kicked off on July 5 with the Baby singer concert.

Justin, meanwhile, reportedly charged his highest fee for the private performance because he was previously charged between $2.5 and $6 million for similar events.

His appearance in India marks his second visit to India for a performance. His previous one came under sharp criticism after he was accused of lip-syncing.

In October 2022, Justin was scheduled to hold his Justin World Tour in Delhi, but it was canceled due to his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis.