Photo: Ellen DeGeneres still struggling to find her voice: Report

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly wants to talk about the end of her talk show.

For those unversed with the details, Ellen reveled that she had fallen victim to toxic workplace culture because she was kicked out of show business for being mean amid Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour.

Now, as per the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, She “is still struggling to find her voice."

They went on to address that even though Ellen candidly talked about her workplace scandal during her last tour, she is not willing to share more details about her negative experience.

"Contrary to indications Ellen made a few months ago that she was ready to talk candidly about her scandal and the end of her talk show in her new stand-up tour and planned Netflix special, things have changed since then,” the source added.

“The material she has now completed and written for this tour does NOT go very deep into her scandal at all. The bottom line is, Ellen just wasn't comfortable with the idea of talking about that stuff night after night, and for the moment, Netflix is supporting her on this,” they continued.

Nonetheless, Ellen “is only planning to make a couple of gentle, vague jokes about it and otherwise deliver a set very much in line with Relatable since it will be sitting right next to it on Netflix's digital shelf-space potentially for the next few decades,” the source remarked before concluding.