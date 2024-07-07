 
BLACKPINK's Rosé celebrates Lisa's solo comeback in unique way

Lisa released her first single ROCKSTAR as a soloist

July 07, 2024

BLACKPINK's Rosé is celebrating Lisa’s solo comeback by joining the ROCKSTAR challenge.

Lisa released her first single ROCKSTAR as a soloist after parting way with YG Entertainment.

This marks her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single.

Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

During the challenge, the duo amazed with their laidback yet stylish moves proving once again their talent. They both sported sunglasses in true rockstar style.

Moreover, Lisa took to her social media and shared the video of the two dancing to ROCKSTAR.

Talking about onscreen, BLACKPINK's Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus season 3. The series' production reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand.

Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series.

It was confirmed in December 2023 that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities.

