Jennifer Garner aims to tell 'her side story' amid Ben Affleck, Lopez split

Jennifer Garner steps in to support ex-husband Ben Affleck amid his split rumours with Jennifer Lopez.

As reported by OK Magazine, sources revealed that Garner has been visiting Affleck to help him through this challenging time.

Garner shares her three kids Violet, Fin, and Samuel with The Tender Bar actor.

The source stated, "The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice," adding, "That’s why she’s spending so much time with Ben ... he’s close to his breaking point."

Insiders also shared that people close to Affleck are "concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating."

"Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story," insider added.

Meanwhile, Garner has been more open with her friends about her increased involvement with Affleck.

"She says her biggest concern is Ben spiraling worse than before. She won’t let that happen, Jen’s moved on from Ben as a husband, but because of the children they share, she’ll always feel responsible for him," another insider shared.

Garner has reportedly always had doubts about The Flash actor and Lopez's rekindled romance.

Married in 2022, Affleck and Lopez sparked rumours of marital issues earlier this year when they were not seen together for a long time.