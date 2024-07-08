Prince William mapping Princess Charlotte future for slimmed down monarchy

Prince William's decision to follow King Charles III slimmed-down monarchy is the best way to go about, says an expert.

His Majesty, who is big on ecology and minimalism, is progressing with the Royal diary through less working members.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK!: "I still hold to the idea that the slimmed down Royal Family IS indeed the right model for the future.

She adds: "It's in line with most European monarchies and is sensitive to the constant criticism that the royal family cost taxpayers too much."

"Adding new working royals to the payroll will only exacerbate that criticism. I think the model William has experimented with is the answer: drafting in his cousins here and there (e.g. garden parties) to spice things up a bit."

"It makes such occasions even more special and allows those cousins to get on with their lives as they wish, without the strictures of the royal diary."

"So I think the King and William are entirely right to be determined to keep the core of working royals a small, tight unit that can be accountable to the public purse."

This comes as Prince William is adamant on following his father's footsteps in running the monarchy.

Daily Mail's Richard Eden reveals: "He told me: 'When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won't be inviting anyone else to become working royals."

Eden further spoke about Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis: "It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals,".