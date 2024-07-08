Princess Diana 'trauma' after King Charles gave 'strange' answer to love

Princess Diana was shocked after King Charles gave a strange response to a reported over their engagement.

The former Princess of Wales gushed as media asked her about her nuptials when Charles gave perplexed response over his love for future bride.

In Diana: In Her Own Words, she said: "We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement. And this ridiculous [reporter] said, ‘Are you in love?’ I thought, what a thick question. So I said, ‘Yes, of course, we are,’ and Charles turned round and said, ‘Whatever love means.’ And that threw me completely. I thought, what a strange answer. It traumatised me."



Charles proposed to Diana in 1981. It is revealed that the now King did not make a grand gesture as he asked for her hand in marriage.

Speaking in a Channel 5 documentary Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their wedding, royal biographer Christopher Wilson said: "He didn't pick her up in her arms and embrace or do any of the things we might do when we propose marriage to the one that we love. He rang his mum, simply to say there, I've done it now. You've asked me to get married to somebody and I've fixed it. What he'd done was he'd finally found a wife."

