'Password' sharing helps Kylie Jenner feel secure with Timothee Chalamet?

Earlier reports say Kylie Jenner was becoming insecure and demanding Timothee Chalamet to share his password, among other things.



Now, sources say the pair are going strong, insisting on keeping the relationship away from prying eyes.

"Timothée wants to focus all his attention away from work on her," the tipster tattled.

Insiders told Daily Mail that the Dune star is not fretting much about their future; instead, he is enjoying today with his girlfriend.

"When are the babies coming? When is the engagement? When is the future wedding? Though those things are definitely on the table, it is not something for the immediate future."

It suggests the award-winning actor might do something that took away the reality star's insecurity.

Meanwhile, a previous report says Kylie was telling Timothee to cut links with his exes.

"He's dated a lot more people than anyone realises, including the likes of Lily Rose Depp and [Madonna's daughter] Lourdes Leon," a bird chirped.

"But Kylie's suspicious of any women in his life, even those he works with. Allegedly, Timothée has also given Kylie his social media passwords and shares his location with her 24/7," a mole squealed to the Heat magazine.