Meghan Markle wants King Charles to sell her jams, says expert

Meghan Markle wants to patch things up with King Charles and family

July 08, 2024

Meghan Markle is hoping to resolve her conflict with the Royal Family for the sake of her future brands.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has a new lifestyle label titled American Riviera Orchard, wants her in-laws on board for promotion purposes.

Royal expert Angela Levin disclosed on GB News: "She's still genuinely hurt by how she was treated by the Royal Family - this is four years on. And she wants to now at last sit down and talk through things."

She went on: "The person who should apologise is really her, but they [Harry and Meghan] don't want that."

Ms Levin disclosed: "She's also trying to get Beatrice and Eugenie, who's on top of her list, to get people to help her sell her jams. And she's really hoping that King Charles might take one, too."

