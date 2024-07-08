Taylor Swift continues to dominate Billboard 200 chart with THIS album

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department has been continuing to dominate Billboard 200 chart for 11 weeks straight.

According to the Billboard, the 34-year-old Anti Hero song-maker marked her 11th week at number one on the chart with her latest album which was released in April 2024.



This means Swift is tied for her longest tenure atop the chart, after her earlier 1989 and Fearless also spent 11 weeks at number one.

It was featured in the July 13 edition of the Billboard 200, and if the massively popular albums holds on it will become her longest consecutive streak at the top of the albums chart, as per the website.

Carole King has currently the longest consecutive run atop the Billboard 200 for a female solo artist through her album Tapestry.

The outlet noted that if the Delicate singer's latest album is number one for an additional week after debuting on top on May 4, she will be the first woman to spend at least 12 weeks at number one since Adele scored an incredible 24 nonconsecutive weeks with her album 21 in 2011 and 2012.