Angelina Jolie puts united front with son amid Brad Pitt's romantic outing

Amid Brad Pitt’s outing with his girlfriend, Angelina Jolie was seen taking her for a shopping spree.

On Sunday, the 49-year-old actress was spotted taking her 17-year-old son for a rare outing in a pet shop located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz.

For the hangout, she sported a white top with a black jacket and matching pants whereas Knox rocked a casual gray T-shirt and shorts.

On the other hand, Brad flaunted his beau Ines de Ramon at the British Grand Prix at the same time.

Joining celebrities like Geri Horner, Gordon Ramsay, and Mollie King for the sporting event’s final, the couple turned heads while holding hands.

Both the outings come amid Angelina and Brad’s court battle over their Miraval wine share.

Recently, Angelina’s children Shiloh and Vivenne snubbed their dad by dropping his last name.

Their 18-year-old daughter made headlines last month after sources with Page Six claimed that she has hired her own lawyer to legally change her name whereas Vivenne, who produced Broadway show The Outsiders with Angelina, dropped the Pitt moniker in the playbill.