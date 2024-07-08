Barbie actress Marisa Abela gets engaged, admits being 'weeping mess'

Marisa Abela has announced an exciting news with her fans as the actress has gotten engaged to West End star Jamie Bogyo.



The actress, who who had a cameo as 'Teen Talk Barbie' in film Barbie, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post where she admitted of being a 'weeping mess'.

Jamie shared pictures and videos of the moment, captioned: 'She said she’ll think about it!', with Marisa commenting: 'A weeping mess.'

The couple has been together since for over four years after they celebrated their fourth anniversary together in January.

On the work front, the actress was last seen portraying Amy Winehouse in the Back To Black biopic, which was released in April. The actress played the role of the late singer-songwriter with scenes depicting her tumultuous marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil (played by Jack O'Connell).

Her fiancé Jamie, on the other hand, is also an actor after he made his professional debut in the West End adaptation of Moulin Rouge where he originated the role of Christian.

Last year, he starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspect Of Love which ran for a limited period from May to August.