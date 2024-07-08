‘Cobra Kai’ makers look back at s6 ‘challenging’ making

In anticipation of Cobra Kai season 6, the series showrunners opened up about the blood and sweat they shed to complete the hit show.

During an interview with ScreenRant, the show's makers, Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz, said the last season was "challenging and rewarding."

"Every part of it was challenging and rewarding. We wanted to build upon the premise of what the Sekai Taikai is and will become in this season, and make sure that it's as bombastic and interesting as possible when you have a world tournament that brings with it world tournament fighters, and it brings with it events," Josh said.

"You have to start thinking of this tournament differently than any tournament you've seen on this show, or in this franchise before. It's an animal unto itself. So that was one."

His co-creator Josh added, "Josh covered a lot there. For me, I think the biggest thing was juggling the amount of characters that we had, while also, when you have this new tournament, introducing more new characters."

He continued, "So, it's a half-hour show, yes, we have 15 episodes this year, but you want to make sure that everybody has their time and place to shine, and that you're telling full and robust stories that are compelling, and then bringing in new characters within that, that you get to quickly, but are impactful."