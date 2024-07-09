 
Geo News

Djokovic destroys Rune to reach Wimbledon quarter-final

Djokovic will contest his 60th Grand Slam quarter-final against Australia's Alex De Minaur on Wednesday

By
Reuters

July 09, 2024

Serbias Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Denmarks Holger Rune. — Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Denmark's Holger Rune. — Reuters

LONDON: Novak Djokovic produced his best display so far at this year's Wimbledon to dispatch Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3 6-4 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals for the 15th time on Monday.

The 37-year-old Serb won the opening 12 points of Centre Court clash against the 15th seed and apart from a minor blip at the end of the second set was clinical throughout.

Djokovic squandered six set points as Rune briefly threatened to make a match of it at the end of the second set but the outcome never really looked in doubt.

The 21-year-old Rune showed flashes of brilliance which provoked chants of "Ruuune" from the evening crowd under the roof on yet another rainy day in southwest London.

But there were too many errors as his he lost a 10th successive Tour-level match against a top-five opponent.

Djokovic, bidding to match Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles, will contest his record-extending 60th Grand Slam quarter-final against Australia's Alex De Minaur on Wednesday.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem bags fourth position in Paris Diamond League
Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem bags fourth position in Paris Diamond League
WATCH: Babar Azam works out to get fighting fit for Bangladesh series video
WATCH: Babar Azam works out to get fighting fit for Bangladesh series
Video of Ajay Devgn's interaction with Shahid Afridi goes viral
Video of Ajay Devgn's interaction with Shahid Afridi goes viral
Rohit Sharma to lead India in Champions Trophy, WTC: BCCI
Rohit Sharma to lead India in Champions Trophy, WTC: BCCI
India unlikely to play Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: report
India unlikely to play Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: report
Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mulling relocating to London permanently?
Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mulling relocating to London permanently?
England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals
England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals
Pakistan defeat India by 68 runs in WCL encounter
Pakistan defeat India by 68 runs in WCL encounter