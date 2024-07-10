 
Khloé Kardashian 'attacked' by Kim, Kris Jenner for not being 'present'

Khloé Kardashian faced criticism from Kim and Kris Jenner for not putting her phone away during dinner

July 10, 2024

Khloé Kardashian faced criticism from her family for on recent episode of The Kardashians.

The Good American founder, dining with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, along with mom Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, interrupted the meal to FaceTime her daughter True to say goodnight.

Due to the interruption, Kim expressed frustration, stating, "Here we go. She’s just so stuck on what’s going on at home that she can’t have a good time."

The SKIMS founder added, "We don’t get to do this very often anymore. It’s really rare that we go on these family vacations and I just want Khloé to like enjoy the dinner, enjoy the moment, be present with us now."

Kris Jenner also voiced her annoyance, urging Khloé to put away her phone and be present.

She said, "Okay Khloé, I love you and I’m not going to take sides, but Kim’s got a point. Get off your phone. We’re right here."

Khloé defended herself, saying, "Just because you don’t want to call your kids to say goodnight..." to which Kris frustratingly replied, "I’m with my kids. We’re out at dinner. Come on."

"Wait, I’m supposed to be more present, but Kim hasn’t looked up from her phone the entire dinner? She’s scrolling Instagram…Okay, I’ll be more present. This is why I don’t like to leave the gates because I just feel like I get attacked every second of it, just immediately," Khloé confessed.

