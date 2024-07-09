Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces good news with Ken Urker

Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces pregnancy with Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to parent her first child with Ken Urker soon.

Recently, the popular felon took to Instagram and confirmed in a video that she is welcoming a child with beau Ken in January 2025.

In the shared clip, the 33-year-old mom-to-be told her fans, “Well…the rumors are true!”



She added, “Ken and I are so excited to start our family together and i can’t wait to share my journey with you here on YouTube and my other social media platforms. Thank you for all your support so far and i can’t wait to see our family grow.”

For those unversed, the couple sparked romance rumours when Gypsy was sighted with Ken after revealing that she is calling it quits with husband, Ryan Anderson.

She then confessed her romance by saying, “Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship.”

“I’m in love! Love looks like spending time and feeling your complete self with another person. It's so cliché but it gives you wings,” she also admitted.



It was later disclosed that her stepmother Kristy Blanchard played cupid for reuniting Gypsy and her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

