Jennifer Lopez on dating partners: They chased me like crazy

Jennifer Lopez previously opened up about her past romances and why she chose them

July 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has dated multiple A-listers, and all of them shared one trait: they chase her "voraciously."

Sharing this quality about them in a throwback interview with Vanity Fair in 2011, J.Lo said, "[They] pursued me in such a voracious way that I think, Oh my God, nobody has ever loved me like this," noting, "That's how hard they go."

However, her heyday in dating came to a fulfilling conclusion when she tied the knot with Ben. However, the marriage is reportedly on the brink of ending.

The breaking point, sources say, came in the making of Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"The making of her documentary was a real eye-opener for them," the insiders told In Touch in which the Grammy winner admitted, "I don't think he's very comfortable with me doing all of this. But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's going to support me in every way he can because he knows he can't stop me."

