Photo: Matthew Perry’s friends still grieving his absence: Report

Matthew Perry has seemingly left an unhealable wound on the hearts of his surviving friends with his death.

For those unversed, Matthew Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on 28th October 2023.

Recently, a source privy to In Touch Weekly shared that the smash hit sitcom Friends' cast is in low spirits as the show’s 30th Anniversary is around the corner.

The insider explained, “They’re still reeling from the loss of Matthew, so on one hand, the idea of celebrating this anniversary without him is beyond painful.”

“Especially as there will inevitably be questions about his death, especially with this whole investigation now making headlines,” they also added.

Meanwhile, the grieving pals of Matthew cannot help but think how “hyped up” he would have been, if he were with them.

“He had so many ideas about what they should do, so to now go ahead without him is almost too painful for words,” the source continued.

Conclusively, the remarked, “The likelihood is that a second round table reunion style event won’t happen and instead they’ll have a lowkey get together where they can also toast and celebrate Matthew’s life together on the anniversary.”