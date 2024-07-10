Travis Kelce to star in THIS horror film

Travis Kelce just decided to make his appearance on the big screens a lot more often with his latest and forthcoming endeavor.

According to PEOPLE magazine’s confirmation, the 34-year-old NFL athlete would be having one more impressive feat to add to his rather shimmering resume.

Apart from making plays in the industry this fall, Kelce will also be starring in Ryan Murphy’s drama, in the genre of horror movies, titled, Grotesquerie, to be aired on FX.

Additionally, on Tuesday, the second unit director of the project, Larry McGee, took to his Instagram account to upload a picture featuring the 2024 Super Bowl champion.

The duo could be seen standing side-by-side as they posed for the snap, all smiles.

Even though no certain details can be picked up from the rather generic background of the photo, a walkie talkie set can be spotted, place on McGee’s hip.

“Since @killatrav came to play with us on set for a while (the acting chops are there). I told him in return I’ll be watching football/this season. Let’s go Kansas City Chiefs,” the caption of McGee’s post read.