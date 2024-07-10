Rich The Kid makes a shocking revelation about Kayne West retiring

Kanye West is reportedly retiring from professional music after 10 studio albums and 24 Grammy wins.

The hitmaker’s shock retirement plans were revealed in an alleged text message exchange with rapper Rich The Kid.

According to MailOnline, Rich The Kid uploaded a screenshot on his Instagram story of the messages he received from an iPhone contact under the name 'Ye.'

This text read, “I'm retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do.”

It is pertinent to mention that Rich then tried to convince West to reconsider his decision by bringing up the recent success of his Vultures 1 album with rapper Ty Dolla $ign as he wrote, “Retire? Why? How? The [people] NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024.”

Rich continued by saying, “Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again. The kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill buy retiring ain't it.”

In regards to Rich The Kid, he was quite notably featured on West and Ty's lead single Carnival, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it debuted in March.

The song also marked West's first #1 hit in 13 years - his last being Katy Perry's 2011 single E.T.

Furthermore, after Kanye West’s retirement news created chaos on the social media, Rich went on to debate the screenshot from his Instagram story.

Moreover, a fan speculated that this might be a publicity stunt for his upcoming album, Life’s A Gamble as a few hours later, Rich went to Instagram to reveal the release date of the track list that includes a new song with West.

