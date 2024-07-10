Ben Affleck daughter calls to oppose mask ban

Violet Affleck, daughter of Ben Affleck usually wears masks in public as she reveals why she does it and argues any ban on them must be opposed.



During a speech at the LA County Board of Supervisors meeting, the 18-year-old opened up about the little-known condition that she had been facing for years.

"Hi, Violet Affleck, Los Angeles resident, first time voter, I'm 18. I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I'm okay now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses."

She continued, "You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment, and most importantly the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer. They make vulnerable members of our community less safe, and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together."

Her mother Jennifer Garner meanwhile is reportedly putting efforts to salvage her father Ben's marriage.

Sources told Us Weekly, that the actress is being “really friendly” to Jennifer Lopez, adding, “She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to."