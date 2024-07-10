Kim Kardashian done with 'pretty boys' after Odell Beckham breakup

Kim Kardashian is also looking to date a sports hunk, according to an insider.

According to Life & Style, the SKIMS mogul, who rumoredly dated Odell Beckham Jr. for a brief period of time, is flying first class when it comes to her social circle as she looks to date an “elusive” man.

“If you’d ask Kim six months ago who was on her dating wish list, she’d have named off a bunch of sports stars. She was even flying across the world to go to soccer games because she had her heart set on being a WAG,” an insider told the outlet.

They added, “But after things went sour with Odell [Beckham Jr.], she changed up her whole game plan and she’s now saying it’s time for her to date a different kind of man.”

Moreover, as per the tipster, Kim has claimed that “she’s done with the pretty boys” and now wants a “power player” for herself.

“She’s got all her girlfriends helping her with the hunt. She’s been hanging with a more high-level crowd and she’s really hoping that will put her in the same room with the right kind of man,” the source continued.

They further explained, “She wants to settle down, not just play around, so in her view it makes a lot more sense to go higher up the food chain and pick a man with billionaire status.”