Teresa Giudice breaks silence on fan-made memes after photoshop fail

The clarification comes as fan-made memes flooded Instagram with the bikini-clad duo copy pasted into absurd backgrounds

Web Desk

July 10, 2024

Teresa Giudice has spoken on her attempt with overly edited picture with Larsa Pippen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, had appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark where the host brought up the reaction to her edited photo with the Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen.

“Did you deliberately make it look like a Photoshop?” Kelly Ripa asked Giudice.

“Well, it was her birthday,” Giudice said of Pippen, 50, adding that she was 'scrambling' to find a nice photo with the Real Housewives of Miami star to share online.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s her birthday. I have to post a picture for her,'” she continued. “We’re really close.”

“That was the only picture I came across,” she noted. “I said, ‘Oh great, summer!’ I just didn’t like the background.”

This is where her social media manager came in, as Giudice confessed of seeking help from her staff.

“I called my assistant/social media person, and she’s like, ‘I’m in Mexico.’ And I’m like, ‘Perfect, take a picture of the beach! That’s perfect, we’re in bikinis! Put it like that,’” she said.

The question came as the fan-made memes flooded Instagram, with the bikini-clad duo copy pasted into absurd settings, including a pile of cookies and the Eiffel tower. 

