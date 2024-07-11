Prince Harry largely 'uncomfortable' by Meghan Markle 'gossip style', says expert

Prince Harry was visibly uncomfortable the moment Meghan Markle mocked Queen Elizabeth II over Royal protocols.

Speaking on their Netflix docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, touched upon the time Meghan struggled to learn how to cursty to her Majesty.

Speaking on Harry & Meghan, the Duke admitted: "How do you explain that to people?... Especially to an American." Meghan added: "I'm starting to realise this is a big deal" and described it as 'medieval'.

Meghan then went to cursty in front of the camera in a seeming attempt to poke fun at the situation: "Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty."

Body language expert Judi James, has now noted how Meghan's gesture made Harry uncomfortable.

She notes: "Meghan is a natural speaker during the interview and here she sits talking... in a gossipy style".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

