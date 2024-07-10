Big Hollywood star asked Kelly Ripa permission for 'funny' thing

Kelly Ripa has a daughter named Lola however another top Hollywood star Chris Rock wanted to name his daughter with the same. So, he asked the talk show for her permission.



Sharing the funny interaction on Live With Kelly and Mark, the mother-of-three said, "There’s a very funny story," recalling, "Chris Rock called me when he was expecting his first daughter — I had just had Lola — and he said, ‘Listen, Malaak and I are thinking of naming the baby Lola and we just want to check with you to see if that’s okay."

She continued, "And I was like, ‘First of all, I don’t own the name Lola, I didn’t trademark it. And second of all, we can all agree Lola Rock is an amazing name.’ Like, ‘Do you mind if I change Lola’s last name to Rock?’"

Despite Chris's sweet gesture, Kelly expressed annoyance saying it was unneeded to ask for her permission.

"Yeah, but it never occurred to me. I wouldn't even… I'm not the only Kelly, you're not the only Mark."

