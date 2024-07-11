Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce struggling with wedding guest list already

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to get hitched next year, according to a source.

As per Life & Style, the celebrity couple is thinking about getting married next spring or summer as an insider exclusively told the outlet that it will be a star-studded affair, with the guest list having A-list names like Prince William and Tom Cruise.

“They’re very coy on the subject and quick to deny any specifics which is fair enough since they haven’t come up with any yet, but they love to talk in general terms. It’s something they’ve been doing for a while and the secret is now leaking out,” a source said.

They added, “People in the know are saying the common bet is that they’ll be engaged within six months. They want it to be a non-pressured, spontaneous moment when it does happen.”

The tipster further shared that Taylor and Travis consider themselves “unofficially engaged.”

“They’re both clear they’ve found their person and they love to talk about the future, kids when the time is right and the wedding when it happens,” the source added.

The tipster said that they are already struggling with the guest list.

“The big discussion when it comes to the wedding is whether they want it to be this massive A-list affair or if they’d be better off keeping it intimate and more down to earth. They both have so many friends and they do love the spotlight so it’s likely they’ll end up going really big with it,” they concluded.