Khloe Kardashian makes shocking confession about Ozempic

Khloe Kardashian would’ve said yes to Ozempic if it was available during “her time.”

The 40-year-old reality star made the confession on the recent episode of The Kardashians where she took the cameras to her photo shoot for the Fabletics brand.

In her confessional, Khloe admitted that she would have the controversial weight loss drug had it been around when she was "bigger."

“When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it, because I tried any other thing. I tried any fad weight loss trend, except for the real thing that actually works, and that’s a lifestyle change,” she said.

Khloe added, “So I really wanna encourage healthiness and not about the number on a scale. I just think people should be active. I don’t really care what your size is, and you should just be healthy and stronger for yourself.”

Moving on, the Good American founder then gave insight into her brand photoshoot.

“Today I am at the Fabletics offices. I post my workouts a lot, and Fabletics noticed that I was wearing their clothing and working out in it. This is gonna be an amazing day for you, and the brand,” she said.

Khloe continued, “They reached out to my mom and said they would love to do a collaboration with me. Working out is something that makes me happy, and to do something that is authentic to me, something that I genuinely love, makes my heart so happy.”